Making a great video
just got really, really easy
Soapbox is a free Chrome extension that enables anyone
to record, edit, and share high-quality videos in minutes.
Soapbox eliminates all the technical barriers to making, editing, and sharing videos. It doesn't matter if you've never held a camera or experimented with editing software before-Soapbox enables everyone to make professional and well-edited videos.
Soapbox records your screen and your webcam simultaneously, then allows you to switch between the two or take advantage of a unique "split-screen" view, all with some simple editing tools. It's faster than making popcorn (in most cases).
With Soapbox, video creation is no longer a time-consuming task. Instant editing means it's quicker to make and share a Soapbox video than to send a long email, have a phone call, or hold a meeting. Cut down on those hours of live pitches and presentations. Rehearse, record, and share your message with the world. See examples of how people are saving time with Soapbox in our Library.
Take control of the way you present your content.
With Soapbox, you can:
Customize the player color
Include a link at the end of your video
Create a custom video thumbnail
Trim the start and end of your video for a precise beginning and conclusion
Re-edit your videos after they've been shared
We're aware of the biggest challenges that
businesses face with video, so we built Soapbox
from the ground up to help everyone
succeed-camera novices and old pros alike.
Soapbox will line you up for a flattering camera angle, let you know when to get started, and strip away all distractions to keep your eyes focused on the webcam. We've also created some free slide deck templates to help you get up and running with some clean presentation designs.
Unlike every other video recording product on the market, Soapbox comes complete with a robust hosting and distribution infrastructure, courtesy of the Wistia back-end. No need to export, process, download, and upload. Your video will be instantly shareable, as soon as you're done scrubbing and shining!
So what are you waiting for?
Clean up your act and get on your Soapbox.