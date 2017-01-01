Making a great video
just got really, really easy

Soapbox is a free Chrome extension that enables anyone
to record, edit, and share high-quality videos in minutes.

Install with one click
 

Create something beautiful,
no matter your skill level

Soapbox eliminates all the technical barriers to making, editing, and sharing videos. It doesn't matter if you've never held a camera or experimented with editing software before-Soapbox enables everyone to make professional and well-edited videos.

Soapbox split screen mode

Stand out from the
average webcam video

Soapbox records your screen and your webcam simultaneously, then allows you to switch between the two or take advantage of a unique "split-screen" view, all with some simple editing tools. It's faster than making popcorn (in most cases).

Webcam recording
watch icon

Save time by
communicating with video

With Soapbox, video creation is no longer a time-consuming task. Instant editing means it's quicker to make and share a Soapbox video than to send a long email, have a phone call, or hold a meeting. Cut down on those hours of live pitches and presentations. Rehearse, record, and share your message with the world. See examples of how people are saving time with Soapbox in our Library.

Make your Soapbox creations your own

Take control of the way you present your content.
With Soapbox, you can:

 

  • Customize the player color

  • Include a link at the end of your video

  • Create a custom video thumbnail

  • Trim the start and end of your video for a precise beginning and conclusion

  • Re-edit your videos after they've been shared

Use a tool designed by people who really understand video

We're aware of the biggest challenges that businesses face with video, so we built Soapbox from the ground up to help everyone succeed-camera novices and old pros alike.

Soapbox will line you up for a flattering camera angle, let you know when to get started, and strip away all distractions to keep your eyes focused on the webcam. We've also created some free slide deck templates to help you get up and running with some clean presentation designs.

Benefit from a single piece of technology that does everything

Unlike every other video recording product on the market, Soapbox comes complete with a robust hosting and distribution infrastructure, courtesy of the Wistia back-end. No need to export, process, download, and upload. Your video will be instantly shareable, as soon as you're done scrubbing and shining!

We believe every business can communicate more creatively, and we've built Soapbox
to help everyone do just that.

So what are you waiting for?
Clean up your act and get on your Soapbox.

